Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Fans are BLOWN AWAY by Simbu aka Silambarasan TR's drastic physical transformation for Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Simbu's fourth collaboration with Gautham Menon after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) and the short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn which released in 2020. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman.
Popular Tamil actor, Simbu aka Silambarasan TR recently dropped his first look from Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and in no time it turned out to be viral pic as fans were blown away by his drastic transformation for the movie. While a certain section of the audience said that the poster is photoshopped, the actor shared a pic of his slimmed down body to shut down these rumours. After posting this pic, we saw fans calling him a 'trendsetter' and a 'man of dedication'. Here are some of the tweets...
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Simbu's fourth collaboration with
Gautham Menon after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) and the short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn which released in 2020. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kriti Sanon's Mimi leaked online, Navarasa trailer explores a gamut of emotions, SidNaaz to enter Bigg Boss 15 and more
