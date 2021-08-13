Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Fans are BLOWN AWAY by Simbu aka Silambarasan TR's drastic physical transformation for Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial

Popular Tamil actor, Simbu aka Silambarasan TR recently dropped his first look from Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and in no time it turned out to be viral pic as fans were blown away by his drastic transformation for the movie. While a certain section of the audience said that the poster is photoshopped, the actor shared a pic of his slimmed down body to shut down these rumours. After posting this pic, we saw fans calling him a 'trendsetter' and a 'man of dedication'. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Navarasa web series review: Arvind Swami's Project Agni is a mind-bender, Suriya's Guitar Kambi Mele Nidru tugs at your heartstrings, the rest are strictly average

There was a plan to do a movie with aadvik , wait for that....first he have to set back him in the industry...now appreciate the process bro...

I'm not asking u to appreciate ,let the people appreciate him .. #SilambarasnTR #Maanaadu #Atman — STR-MAX (@Max52119067) August 13, 2021

Ulla seri panna veliya thana seri agidum... living example @SilambarasanTR_ always inspiring me to be a better person inside out.?⚡️#Atman #SilambarasanTR #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu — ?????? ...☾ ☆ (@Sriharshavardhi) August 13, 2021

Expecting #atman in video form.. u been inspiration for me... recently have gained too much weight on me which is 103.. now after u, started shredding some weight and now at 92.. working out to shred more…. Thanks for being a role model thalaiva @SilambarasanTR_ https://t.co/5MBwK9FiM5 — iRiyaz  (@sayriyaz) August 13, 2021

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Simbu's fourth collaboration with after (2010), (2016) and the short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn which released in 2020. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman.