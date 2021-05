Venkat Prabhu's mom passes away; Simbu, Jiiva, Arya tweet condolences

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu is a bereaved man. His mother passed away yesterday due to age-related issues. Manimegalai Gangai Amaren was 69. She was the wife of noted filmmaker Gangai Amaren. It seems she breathed her last at a private hospital in Chennai. Many celebs from the South condoled her demise on social media. Silambarasan who is the hero of his upcoming project, Maanadu also tweeted his condolences. As of now, he is busy with a couple of big projects. Maanadu is supposed to release later this year. Also Read - Week That Was South: Samantha Akkineni to romance Dev Mohan in Shaakuntalam, SS Rajamouli begins shooting RRR climax

My deepest condolences to @vp_offl anna and @Premgiamaren on the loss of their loving mother Ms. Manimegalai Gangai Amaren. May her soul rest in peace. Stay strong ?? — Aadhi? (@AadhiOfficial) May 10, 2021

Our condolences to @vp_offl and @Premgiamaren and to Gangai Amaran for their huge loss. I know your mom as a very special special and lovely soul, may she rest in peace?? — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 10, 2021

My heartfelt deepest condolences! @vp_offl @Premgiamaren

Our love goes out to you brothers. — Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) May 10, 2021

My deepest condolences to @vp_offl anna @Premgiamaren bro and the entire family.Stay strong. — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 10, 2021

My heartfelt condolences brother @vp_offl & @Premgiamaren.. Really shocked to hear this news... May God give you'll the strength to overcome this irreplaceable loss.. My prayers for Amma's soul to rest in peace ..?? — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) May 10, 2021

We can see that there is an outpour of grief and condolences for the filmmaker. We extend our deepest condolences to the family... Also Read - Filmy Friday: Jersey, Kaithi, Vikram Vedha – which South remake are you most excited for? Vote now