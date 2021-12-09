Venkatesh all set to make his Bollywood COMEBACK with Salman Khan

Telugu star Venkatesh had made his Bollywood debut with the 1993 release Anari. Later, he was just featured in one more Hindi movie titled Taqdeerwala (1995). Now, after 27 years, Venkatesh is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Sajid Nadiadwala’s next which stars Salman Khan in the lead role and will be directed by Farhad Samji. When the film was announced it was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, however, later there were reports that the movie has been titled Bhaijaan. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and reportedly it will start rolling next year. Also Read - TBT: Katrina Kaif cried to Salman Khan about her 'whole career being destroyed’ after John Abraham replaced her in a film

While talking about Venkatesh's comeback, a source told Pinkvilla, "Yes, Venkatesh will be a part of this film and he is all ready to get back to Bollywood after a long time. He will be playing a parallel lead alongside Salman Khan and all the stakeholders are excited to see the two giants share screen space for the first time." The source further revealed that the scenes featuring Salman and Venkatesh together will be the highlights of the movie.

While Pooja will be seen opposite Salman, the makers are planning to cast a South actress opposite Venkatesh. The source added, "That's not all, Sajid and Salman are looking to cast a big name from the Southern industry to come on board as Venkatesh's romantic interest."

Interestingly, a few days ago, when Salman was in Hyderabad to promote Antim: The Final Truth, at an event, he had revealed that he will be working with Venkatesh in a movie.

Talking about other projects of Venkatesh, the actor will next be seen in F3: Fun and Frustration. The film, which also stars Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada, is a sequel to the 2019 release F2: Fun and Frustration. The movie is slated to release on 25th February 2022.

Meanwhile, Salman has Tiger 3 lined up which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The movie is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. Reportedly, after marriage Katrina will shoot for Tiger 3 with Salman.