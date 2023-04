Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passed away at the age of 76 on April 26th. He suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital before he took his last breath. On Monday, he attended the inauguration ceremony of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram district of Kerala. During the function, where he was invited as a chief guest, he collapsed on the ground. The actor was rushed to a hospital in Wandoor and was later moved to a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala.

According to reports, he was surrounded by fans for a selfie when he complained about discomfort and fell on the ground. The incident took place on Monday, April 24. He was under doctor’s supervision and it is said that he was responded to the treatment in a stable condition. However, around 1 pm on 26th April, Wednesday he passed away at the age of 76 suffering a cardiac arrest followed by a haemorrhage.

mourn the demise of Maamukkoya through his Instagram handle recalling how privileged he was to share the screen with him multiple times. Sharing a picture of the late actor Dulquer Salmaan added two broken hearts. Tovino Thomas wrote rest in peace sharing a picture on his social media account.

Mamukkoya is one of the veteran actors in Mollywood delivering stellar performances. Born in Kozhikode, he started his acting career in theater and bagged his debut film Anyarude Bhoomi in 1979. He went on to appear in several films like Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam, Pattanapravesham, Nadodikkattu, and Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu. He is known for his unique Mappila dialect which marks his existence in the industry. He has worked in over 450 Malayalam Films. He is the first winner of the Kerala State Award for Best Comedian in Malayalam cinema

Mamukkoya won Kerala State Award for films Perumazhakkalam and Innathe Chintha Vishayam. His recent appearance was in Payali, Theerpu, and Peace. His last outing was with the film Sulaikha Manzil. He has several upcoming movies in the pipeline including Footage, B Nilavarayum Sharjah Palliyum, Kannada Talkies, and Nancy Rani. He also had a high interest in literature and theatre apart from movies and even expressed his thoughts on religion and politics.