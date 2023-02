Veteran playback singer Vani Jayaram took her last breath today at the age of 77. National Award-winning legendary singer passed away at her residence in Chennai. Reports claim that she had an injury on her forehead. Police claim she might have tumbled down and injured herself which led to her sudden demise. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Khan elimination, Dalljiet Kaur to UK-based Nikhil Patel and more

The acclaimed singer was living solitary in a downtown apartment at Haddows Road, Nungambakkam in Chennai. Her husband died in 2018 and she had no children. As per regular work, her house-help reported to work even today but when she received no response after continuously ringing the bell she immediately notified Jayaram's relatives. They informed the police in no time. Police personnel broke the door and found the singer dead.

Vani Jayaram was announced to receive the third-highest civilian award in India - Padma Bhushan Award. She has sung over 10,000 songs in several languages. One of her very popular song is a Hindi track 'bole re papihara'. She has lent her voice in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tulu and Oriya.

As a professional singer, she recently completed a half-century in the industry. Over the 50 years of her work she has delivered evergreen chartbusters. The talented singer collaborated with celebrated music composers in Indian cinema. She has worked with prominent composers including MS Ilaiyaraaja, RD Burman, KV Mahadevan, OP Nayyar, Madan Mohan, and others.

In her career, the singer has bagged several accolades including National Film Awards and State awards. She has won Best Female playback singer thrice at National Film Awards. It should be noted that she has won state awards from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, and Odisha

The Tamil industry is in shock after the sudden demise of the veteran singer. Everyone from the film fraternity and audience is mourning the unfortunate death of Vani Jayaram offering their condolence.