Vettaiyan: The announcement of the collaboration between South Indian superstar Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil in the upcoming action movie has sparked a frenzy among their fans. Fans are eagerly awaiting any piece of information, no matter how small, about the film's plot and the on-screen characters portrayed by Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil. Written and directed by T. J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is expected to be an epic action-packed movie. A behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Vettaiyan, featuring the dynamic duo Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, has recently gone viral and has captured the attention of everyone.

Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil BTS picture leaked

Vettaiyan is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated projects in the Indian film industry. The movie boasts a star-studded cast with the likes of Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The below picture showcases the two lead actors, Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, in the midst of shooting their respective scenes. The shoot is currently underway in the picturesque town of Nagercoil. Without further ado, check out the leaked picture below to catch a glimpse of the magic being created on set.

Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth halts shoot post Vijayakanth's death

Rajinikanth was in the midst of shooting when he received the news of the passing of Indian politician and actor Vijayakanth, with whom he shared a close bond. Without any hesitation, he informed the makers that he needed to fly back to Chennai to pay his last respects to his dear friend. The makers immediately agreed to his request and made necessary arrangements for him to travel back to Chennai. This news was confirmed by the renowned trade analyst Ramesh Bala on his social media handle, X (formerly known as Twitter). You can check out his post below.

