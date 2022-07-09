Vicky Kaushal to romance Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Immortal Ashwatthama helmed by Aditya Dhar? Here’s what we know

Now, this is an exciting news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans who have been eagerly waiting for her to rule Bollywood like the south industry. The girl is unstoppable and how. After her popular song Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise, she has become a household name and the audience wants to see more of her. Samantha has proved her mettle in acting in every film she does, but the family Man 2 web series left her fans spellbound. And now the latest buzz is that Samantha has been approached for playing a female lead in Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama helmed by Aditya Dhar. Yes! Also Read - Uorfi Javed opens up on hitting back at trolls; says, ‘Sabko meri saas ban na hai, main kisiki bahu nahi banungi’ [Exclusive Video]

Earlier Sara Ali Khan was supposed to play a female lead Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and 7 more Bollywood beauties who didn't let pregnancy stop their work [View Pics]

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Samantha who likes the world of Aditya Dhar and was highly impressed with his film Uri: The Surgical strike has shown her interest in his film." Samantha has liked the world of Aditya, however, the talks are still in a very advanced stage". While the Family Man 2 actress is yet o give her nod on the same. And if the things get materialised, she will is seen doing some kickass action in the film as well, " Vicky is presently in the prep mode for Sam Manekshaw biopic. He is all geared up to play the war hero in this directorial. His next 6 to 8 months will be invested in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, post which he is expected to do a quickie (certainly a comedy) and then move on to The Immortal Ashwatthama, if all the financials and anlogisticsic fall in place, concluded the source to Pinkvilla. Earlier it was reported that will be playing the female lead in the same film. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu injures his leg; fans pray for his speedy recovery [View Tweets]

While Samantha has already begun doing Bollywood projects and one of its Citadel with helmed by Raj & DK. She will reportedly be seen in 's Dharma productions opposite and soon the makers will announce the same. Samantha is also doing 's untitled with and she is also in talks with doing a film along with .