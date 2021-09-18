Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan celebrates his birthday today. He celebrates his 36th birthday and had the most special one this year. Yes, he had his dearest Nayanthara with him who did everything possible to make his day special. Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures from his birthday party arranged by Nayanthara. He also thanked her for arranging everything. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you #Thangamey for the pleasant surprise birthday ? and the unmatchable gift of your presence in my life ??????????? !!! Thank you ☺️ dearest friends for your love n blessings as always #TwoTwoTwo song coming 2 you in a short while from now" Also Read - Married South star is staying at a plush hotel in Hyderabad, not going home since weeks

Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan confirmed their engagement. And reports state that they are planning a wedding soon. Now with the wedding and the post-wedding rituals, Nayanthara and Vignesh are bound to be busy. And currently, the lady superstar is busy fulfilling her professional commitments. She is shooting for Atlee's film with in Pune. There are speculations going around whether Nayanthara would quit films after acting. A lot of people (who really?) wondered will she stop taking new assignments after her wedding. A report in Telugucinema.com has debunked the theory stating that the actress won't quit films.

The report stated that Nayanthara has refused the reports herself. Talking about her engagement with Vignesh Shivan the Netrikann actress had said that she loved how he cares for his family and how he makes her feel loved. The actress said that having been in a relationship with him for six years, his determination and love hasn't changed. It is being said that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot in December or early 2022. Nayanthara has Annaatthe alongside , Meena, Khushbu, , to name a few. She has a romance drama film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with and Samantha Akkineni.