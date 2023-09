Vijay Antony's daughter Meera died by suicide yesterday. She was just 16. It seems the young girl was battling depression for some time, and undergoing treatment for the same. The incident happened in the dead of the night. It seems the body of the girl was discovered by the house help at 3 am at their Alwarpet residence. Vijay Antony and his family rushed her to the hospital but she was declared dead on arrival. This is extremely devastating, as he lost his father by suicide when he was just seven. The whole Tamil film industry is heartbroken with what has happened to their colleague. Also Read - Vijay Antony's daughter dies by suicide: Anirudh Ravichander, Jayam Ravi, Lokesh Kanagaraj and others offer condolences to the bereaved

The makers of Leo, Seven Screen Studio postponed the poster launch of the movie which was supposed to happen yesterday. It will come in the evening today. Thalapathy Vijay's mother Sobha Chandrasekhar who lives close to Vijay Antony's residence was the first one to rush there. She was seen crying as she came out. The producer of Leo also paid a visit to the bereaved family. Lokesh Kanagaraj took to X and wrote, "Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss @vijayantony brother....More strength to you and your family to get through this loss."

Meera was a student of class 12th in a popular school. The entire industry is in shock. This hurts terribly given that Vijay Antony always spoke about mental health and how empathy is important for anyone dealing with a mental health crisis. He had said that parents should not pressurize children, and give them the space. Fans are distraught wondering what could have pushed the child given that she had an understanding parent. It seems an investigation has been launched by the cops.

Silambarasan, AL Vijay, Karthi, Karthik Subbaraj, Parthiban, Mysskin and many others rushed to condole the family in this moment of grief. Most of them were hardly able to control their tears.