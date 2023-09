South actor Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera was found dead at their residence on September 19. Police officials suspected a case of suicide and her body was sent for post-morten to determine the cause of death. Reportedly, Meera was a class 12 student and was battling stress and depression. Hours after the shocking incident, an old video of Vijay Antony went viral on social media, where he urged people to refrain from taking the extreme step and also spoke about his father’s death. Also Read - Vijay Antony's daughter dies by suicide: Leo makers postpone poster reveal; producer, Shoba Chandrasekhar pay a visit

When Vijay Antony spoke about his father’s suicide

In a video going viral on social media, Vijay Antony spoke about the need to stay strong in the face of adversities. The actor also spoke about losing his father at a young age to suicide and urged people to refrain from taking such an extreme step.

Vijay said that no matter how painful life gets or the kind of difficulties one has to go through, a person should never commit suicide. The actor spoke about his father's suicide and revealed that he died when Vijay was just 7 years old and his younger sister was 5. Vijay added that such incidents are heartbreaking for children. The actor said that he saw how difficult it was for his mother to take care of her two children all alone and the hardships that she had to go through.

Vijay’s old interview on children facing suicidal tendencies goes viral

In the same interview, Vijay Antony also spoke about children facing suicidal tendencies. The actor said that some might get these thoughts owing to their family’s financial situation, while others might have felt betrayed by a person they trust.

Vijay added that children these days have immense pressure of studies on them. The actor spoke about how the children are sent to tuition immediately after school. “Remember, you aren’t even giving them time to think. Please don’t do that. Allow them some time to be free. As for adults, I want them to love themselves rather than be obsessed over wealth and success,” the actor added.

About Vijay Antony

Vijay Antony and his wife Fatima had two children together. Meera, their 16 years-old daughter was studying in the 12th standard and died by suicide on September 19. The couple also have another daughter, Lara.