Liger was for all intents and purposes one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but, unfortunately, couldn't come close to its immense pre-release hype. The Liger trailer, was very well received, and post that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promoted Liger with vigour, leaving no stone unturned, and everything they touched and everything they did turned to gold. However, despite all this, the Liger box office collection opened to an underwhelming response and fell away drastically there after. Now, amid rising reports of distributors and exhibitors demanding compensation, we hear that Vijay and Director Puri Jagannadh are forgoing their fees.

Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh forgo fees of Jana Gana Mana

It looks like the after effects of the Liger box office disaster are being felt on Vijay Deverakonda and Director Puri Jagannadh's next film together, Jana Gana Mana. Ever since the film fell away like nine pins at the box office, there's being daily reports of distributors and exhibitors wanting to be compensated for their huge losses, and now, a new report in KoiMoi suggests that both Vijay Deverakonda and Director Puri Jagannadh have decided to let go of their salaries for the next movie on which they're collaborating, Jana Gana Mana, which, incidentally, also happens to be one of those so-called pan-India films.

Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana budget cut

The aforementioned report also states that the budget of Jana Gana Mana has been slashed by half as the other producers and investors involved in the film have decided to play it safe after witnessing the fate of Liger, which in turn directly impacts the buzz of any project that Vijay and Puri join forces for until they redeem themselves. Apparently, their fees that they're forgoing and a part of the slashed budget both would be needed to offer compensation for the huge losses.