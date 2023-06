Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most popular alleged lovebirds in the south Indian industry, and the fans are going bonkers ever since their latest video of them dining together with their families went viral on the internet. One of the fans of the couple shared the video on his Instagram page and requested the couple not to hide anymore. Looking at the video, many are assuming if they are planning to get married. Vijay and Rashmika fans are beaming with joy after seeing their video together, as there was strong speculation of them partying their ways, but it seems like all is well between the couple, and we definitely need to know what's cooking as they were spotted with their family and friends. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional as she wraps, gushes about co-star Ranbir Kapoor

Watch the viral video of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hanging out together at a restaurant with family and friends. Fans are excited to see them back.

Vijay Deverakonda is the hottest actor in South industry, and with his Bollywood debut, he became the cheese for all the girls in B Town, from Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday. In fact, during his debut on Koffee With Karan 7, his Liger co-star indirectly revealed that he has a serious relationship with Rashmika. Rashmika and Vijay often go on holidays together, and once, when asked about vacationing with the actor, Animal actress Rashmika affirmed and said, "Vijay Devarakonda is my friend. What's wrong with going on tour with him?"

Addressing her relationship rumours with Vijay she had said, " I understand that we are actors, and the spotlight is on us, with people wanting to know more about us. I see what is happening on social media, like watching a few videos and finding them very cute, but Vijay and I don't really sit down and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people, and given a chance, we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded.".

On the professional front, Vijay is awaiting his next release, Khushi, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, while Rashmika will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun.