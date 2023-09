Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna often hit the headlines for their alleged relationship. Of late, we have heard that they might marry soon. Viral pics of the actress with Vijay Deverakonda's family has only added fuel to the fire. Now, netizens believe that the two might be living together under one roof. This has happened because of the latest posts of the two. The surroundings look a lot identical, which is what makes people believe that they are indeed going strong. Vijay Deverakonda was also linked to Ananya Panday in between during the promotions of Liger. Take a look at the pics...

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna living-in together?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna attended the wedding of her assistant Sai Babu in a saffron yellow saree. She posed for some pics in what looked like the common garden of a housing complex. Rashmika Mandanna wrote it was wonderful to be part of her extended family's big way, and she was thrilled to see them so happy in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

We can see that the space looks a bit similar. It is possible that some events (promotions and wedding) were held at a similar venue. On Reddit, people are started discussing if they are in a live-in. Some are saying that they are together since a while now. In between, reports came of a breakup between the two. In the past, Vijay Deverakonda has been linked to a foreign woman as well. His recent movie Kushi is doing average business in Hyderabad but the overseas collection is good. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is his leading lady.

Alleged couple avoiding working together?

With so much buzz around them dating, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are apparently not signing films together. She has Pushpa 2 and Animal lined up for release. Vijay Deverakonda said that producers were not casting them together in films. But he said he did like to work if the script was good. Rashmika Mandanna on the other hand refrains from talking about him. The gossip started just after the release of the superhit movie Geetha Govindam. She was earlier engaged to Charlie 777 star Rakshit Shetty.