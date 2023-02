Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a moving spree signing back-to-back movies. The actress didn’t just build her name in the south film industry but also expanded her charm and persona in Bollywood as well. She played a badass fierce spy in Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime series The Family Man. The actress has several yet-to-release movies in her kitty, among them one is Khushi with Vijay Deverakonda. While others are scheduled to release this year Khushi got delayed and Samantha is apologetic to fans. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Top South Indian actresses and their most shocking controversies

It was a tragic time for the actress hustling between her health (having been diagnosed with myositis) and finishing film projects. Recently she battled an autoimmune disease called myositis and made a strong comeback. Samantha tweeted that Khushi will resume soon sending her apologies to Vijay Deverakonda fans after a Twitter user asked her for an update on Khushi. Replying to the actress's apology the Liger star tweeted that they are waiting for Samantha to return in full health with a big smile. It is guessed that the actors' myositis diagnosis is a factor in the delay of the Telugu movie.

Khushi is an unconventional love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl. Apart from and , Jayaram, , , , Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna will play lead roles. The movie is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam. The mythological drama is currently in the post-production stage. It is an adaptation of Kalidasa's classic play on the love story of Shakunta and King Dushyant. The Yashoda actress has also joined in Citadel. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' drama series of the same name featuring .