Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in the pan-India film Liger. The movie’s trailer was launched a few days ago with a lot of fanfare. The Telugu trailer was launched in Hyderabad, and the Hindi trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai. At the trailer launch, Vijay opted to wear a T-shirt with a pant and wore Rs. 200 chappals. While his fans are loving his simplicity, a few people are trolling him for the same. Recently, Rakhi Sawant took to a dig at Vijay and compared him to her boyfriend Adil Khan. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan celebrates rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur's birthday; video goes VIRAL [Watch]

Rakhi was spotted recently by the paparazzi and said that her boyfriend is sitting in the car and he is feeling shy to come in front of the media as he is wearing chappals. Later, she gave an example of Vijay and said that when a hero at ’s trailer launch can wear chappals why can’t her boyfriend wear it. She also stated that her boyfriend is no less than a hero. Also Read - This top Bollywood actress is unhappy with her ex boyfriend’s cameo in her husband’s film?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, Vijay’s fans are upset with Rakhi and are trolling her. A fan commented on Instagram, “Teri aukat kya hai vijay ke samne...woh koi Vijay bolti hai...khali dimag wali aurat.” One more netizen commented, “He is a superstar. Pahle soch phir bola ker pagal aurat.” Also Read - Worst Dressed celebs of the week: Disha Patani, Mira Rajput Kapoor and more Bollywood divas turned out to be the fashion disasters

Advertisement

Rakhi is known for speaking a lot in front of the paparazzi and netizens always laugh out loud at her statements. But, it looks like she has made Vijay’s fans quite upset.

Talking about Liger, the movie also stars in the lead role. Directed by , the film is slated to release on 25th August 2022. The trailer of the film, which was released a few days ago, has received a good response. The movie will mark Vijay’s Hindi debut and Ananya’s Telugu debut.