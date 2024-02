Vijay Deverakonda might not have seen big success at the box office of late but that has not deterred his popularity. The Arjun Reddy star is one of the hottest actors from the South Indian film industry. Vijay Deverakonda has a huge female fan following. A young lady from Hyderabad made a reel saying that if Vijay Deverakonda replied to her post she would start preparation for her board exams if Vijay Deverakonda replied to her. The young star wrote that he would come and meet her personally if she scored more than 90 per cent in the board exams. Also Read - Pushpa 2: After the massive success of Animal; Rashmika Mandanna starts shooting with Allu Arjun; shares a candid picture from the sets

Vijay Deverakonda is known for his generous gestures for his fans. The young star has done Q and A sessions in the past. His last film Kushi did decent business at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda is now busy with VD 12. The movie, a drama by Gowtham Tinnanuri is going to come in the month of April. He also has a film with Parasuram.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to marry soon

It seems Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna might tie the knot soon. Rashmika responding to a fan's post on marriage got people talking once again. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly a couple ever since they worked together on Geetha Govindam. The actress said he was someone who gave her unflinching support in whatever she wanted to do in her life. She said he was her best friend. Vijay Deverakonda has also admitted that they are friends but never spoken much about his personal life.