Vijay Deverakonda lives life king size and he has time and again proved it. While the actor is awaiting for his pan-India release Liger, the film has landed under the boycott radar as Karan Johar is associated with it. And many slammed Vijay for supporting Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha as he said that it's not Aamir who is facing the loss but even the economy. Since yesterday, boycott Liger has been trending on Twitter. Vijay isn't someone who will let these trollers affect his film, as he and the entire team has immensely worked hard on it.

While the boycott Liger trends, Vijay in his interaction during the promotions of Liger was questioned about the boycott culture in Bollywood. To which he hit back and said, " I don't know exactly what is their (online trolls) issue and what they want. We are correct on our side. I was born in Hyderabad. Charmme was born in Punjab. Puri sir was born in Narsipatnam. Shouldn't we work? We have worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn't we release our movies? Should we sit in homes? You all have been seeing the love that the audiences have been showering on us. I am doing movies for those audiences. I need those audiences. There is no need for any fear until we have these people for us". He roared and how!

Vijay Deverakonda is a self-made star, without having any backing, he made his niche and he isn't afraid of losing it because he knows what is meant to stay will stay with him. Talking about Liger, the trailer and the songs have hit the right chord of the audience. The film also stars south's super talented actress who roars on the screen every time. is one classic example. Ananya Pandya will be seen opposite Vijay. While the biggest USP of the film is that the makers have managed it bring the real fighting sensation and inspiration Mike Tyson and the glimpse of him in the trailer made the audience to visit the theatres now. Liger is all set to release on August 25, 2022.