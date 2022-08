Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is right now under the radar of boycott after his statement in support of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha go VIRAL. The netizens are not happy with Vijay supporting Aamir Khan as in his recent conversation the south strait was asked about the latest boycott trend that has been going on in Bollywood and the biggest victim of it was Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The superstar's film failed miserably at the box office and now is counted as the biggest disaster of a Khan starrer. Also Read - South Weekly News Rewind: Jr NTR and RRR in Oscars 2023 race, Prabhas' Salaar gets release date, Liger's Aafat song criticised for 'rape dialogue' in lyrics and more

While Vijay who is waiting for the release of his first pan-India film spoke against the boycott trend with a valid point of how this is not only affecting the actors of the film but even the workers who give their sweat and blood while making the film. Earlier the leading lady of Laal Singh Chaddha, too had requested not to boycott the film as there are 250 workers who have given their sweat and blood for the film.

Vijay is right now facing a massive backlash on the internet as boycott Liger is the top trend on Twitter and check out house people are picking on him and are even reminding us that is the producer of the film and we should boycott it.

Vijay Deverkonda blackmails Indians for families of film making crew. Indians have taken contract to look after these families.

Vijay Jee, you must convince Bollywood why they make jokes of Hindu Deities while 80% population is Hindu in India.#BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottLiger pic.twitter.com/hzPFxBqXeQ — Rahul Kumar Mishra (@Diplomaticguru) August 19, 2022

Vijay is also doing some movie with karan jowh0re and ananya pandey. Tu ruk #BoycottLigerMovie mein time hai abhi https://t.co/M6Ck9aqSSR — NamitaJaiHind TJP Gobhiraitawing ??? (@NamitaJaiHind) August 19, 2022

Dont forget this film is also produced by karan johar who hates hindi culture and listen carefully vijay’s words he didnt care about anything so we must be unite this time also for boycott his upcoming movie. #boycottLigermovie https://t.co/higPt0905S — Devesh Purohit (@DeveshPurohit18) August 19, 2022

LIGER Hero Devarakonda at his home

Sitting on sofa, see pooja things on teapoy

Today

& all 3 archakas are standing and LIGER with a girl sitting shamelessly

We r much more shameless if we watch his movies#BoycottLigerMovie pic.twitter.com/slpzSqr8f4 — Koushik Rajaram (@KoushikRajaram1) August 19, 2022

We just hope that this boycott for Liger doesn't see the same fate like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Like said that we are living in strange times especially when it comes to Bollywood as everything is right now very unpredictable.