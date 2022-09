's Liger is one of the biggest disasters of the year. It has made losses over Rs 60 crores for the exhibitors. In fact, it has affected the shoot of Jana Gana Mana which is also a movie with . Now, has shared his thoughts on whether Vijay Deverakonda's 'arrogant behaviour' further triggered the Boycott Liger movement. He said in a TV interview that it has become a trend on social media to call for boycott of 's movies after the demise of . He said that Vijay Deverakonda is frank and straightforward which is mistaken as being arrogant and brash. Also Read - After lashing out at Liger star Vijay Deverakonda, film exhibitor Manoj Desai targets Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

He told the channel that Vijay Deverakonda is naturally aggressive. He is someone who loves to grab attention. He said that another factor is 'humility of South stars'. One of the reasons why , Jr NTR and is getting love from Hindi audience is for their humility. Ram Gopal Varma said that Hindi audience was kind of bored and irritated by the attitude of mainstream Bollywood actors. He said that Vijay Deverakonda's somewhat aggressive speeches during the promotional campaign of Liger irked them. He said it fanned the negativity against the movie.

The movie was about a MMA artist who is speech impaired. He comes from Telangana to Mumbai to further hone his craft. got a lot of love in her fiery mother role. 's character was most criticized on social media, and critics also took dig at the regressive presentation of women. Later, news reports said that Vijay Deverakonda was not happy with the idea of Mike Tyson's cameo, and that the makers paid him a rumoured Rs 25 crores, which added to the cost of production. Liger is one of the biggest flops for producers Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar.