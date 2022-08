The rumours of and Rashmika Mandanna's affair have been going on for a long time now. The two have never shied away from showing off their affection towards each other. They have always maintained that they are very good friends and their bond is special. However, the two have never admitted to being in a relationship. At the recent Sita Ramam event, Vijay left Rashmika blushing as he complimented her on stage. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter to reveal the REAL reason behind his breakup with Ananya Panday; was the Liger actress cheating on him? [Exclusive]

In a promo of the pre-release music event shared by the makers, Vijay couldn't contain himself to tell Rashmika how beautiful she looks every time he sees her. As soon as Vijay took Rashmika's name, everyone in the audience started giggling and he wondered why with a smile on his face. "Rashmika, you always look so pretty and beautiful so… Everyone is giggling as soon as I mention your name, I don't know why," Vijay said in the video.

On Koffee With Karan 7, dropped a major hint about Vijay and Rashmika's relationship. During the rapid-fire round, when Ananya was asked to comment on Vijay's relationship status, she did a word play and replied, "I feel like he is in a rush...to meet Mika...Singh. Get it." A perplexed Vijay looked at Ananya and asked, "you think that?" and she replied, "Yes."

When asked Vijay about dating rumours with Rashmika, the Liger star replied, "We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created." Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.