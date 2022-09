Vijay Deverakonda is a heartthrob. He has women from across the country swooning over him. One debacle won't put much of a dent in his popularity. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda tasted failure with Liger. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh turned out to be a big flop. Vijay Deverakonda's charisma and Ananya Panday's beauty could not save the film from tanking at the box office. Ever since the poor performance of Liger at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda had taken a social media detox. But now he is back with a bang. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya welcomes second child, Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur wants to 'freeze her eggs' and more

Vijay Deverakonda breaks his social media hiatus

made his first social media posts in days. He shared a fabulous picture giving a full glimpse of his SIIMA Awards 2022 look. The actor dressed up in an indo-western Jodhpuri style suit. He teamed it up with classy leather shoes. But it is the caption that has caught everyone's attention. He shared the picture with the caption, "Single player." It sure hints that the failure of Liger has not affected his enthusiasm at all and rather he is going to hit back with full force in his next. Even his fans are supporting him. A comment read, "You will raise like a phoenix and fly like an eagle baby." Another comment read, "Doesn't matter your movie's are hits or flops, your only one." Also Read - Jana Gana Mana: Vijay Deverakonda reacts for the first time as the film gets shelved post Liger failure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movies

Vijay Deverakonda's next film is Kushi along with . Directed by Shiva Nirvana, it is expected to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. Samantha and Vijay's chemistry is the major USP of this film. Vijay Deverakonda also had Jana Gana Mana in his kitty but now the film has been shelved. He was going to collaborate with for this one too but since Liger failed, this film got shelved. Also Read - SIIMA 2022: Vijay Deverakonda makes his first appearance post Liger disaster for the awards