After delivering hits like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and more, Vijay Deverakonda had hoped for a stunning entry into Bollywood with Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh and backed by Dharma Productions. But Vijay failed to hit the right chord of the audience as Liger received a lukewarm response at the box office. But the failure of Liger has not shaken Vijay's confidence even a bit.

At a recent event, Vijay spoke about bouncing back after Liger failure and he oozed immense confidence addressing it. "Wherever I go, fans keep saying, anna, you have to give a comeback. I wanted to tell you, I didn’t go anywhere,” Vijay said in a video, shared by Telugu Film Nagar’s Twitter handle.

At the SIIMA 2022 awards, Vijay had addressed the poor performance of his much-awaited Bollywood debut. He had said that he did not want to attend the event but he still did. "As I speak to you, I promise to you I will get the job done for all of you. You will be entertained. Great cinema will be made. Thank you all. It's such an honour to be here,” he had said at the award function.

It was being said that Vijay's upcoming film Jana Gana Mana with director Puri Jagannadh has been shelved due to the poor performance of Liger. However, there has been no official announcement, though, about it.

The actor is now gearing up for Kushi next to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is currently busy with his upcoming movies. It remains to be seen if Vijay will be able to bounce back with into his form and entertain the audience like he did with his previous movies.