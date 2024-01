Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are allegedly a couple. They have worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. For a long time now, they are linked together. Recently, both the stars shared posts of trip to Vietnam and it was concluded that they were holidaying together. More so, rumours went riff that engagement and wedding is on cards for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika. It was being rumoured that they are planning to get engaged in the month of February this year. However, that's not true. Kushi actor recently broke his silence on these rumours and stated that he is not getting engaged anytime soon. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda not in a rush to get married, couple happy with live-in

Vijay Deverakonda spills the on his engagement plans

As reported by India Today, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda set the record straight and put an end to all these rumours by saying that he is neither getting engaged or married in February. He further mentioned that it feels as if the press wants him to get married every year. His quote read, "It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married." Well, with this, all the rumours about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda getting engaged in the month of February can be put to rest. There were also rumours suggesting that the couple is in a live-in relationship. But a report in Times Now suggests that they are not living together but often visit each other in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Vijay travels through charter flights thus his visits are kept under wraps, says the report. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s romantic vacay pictures go VIRAL amid their engagement rumours

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor. She now has Pushpa 2: The Rise in the pipeline. She will be back as Srivalli and star opposite Allu Arjun. Apart from this, the actress has movies like Rainbow, Chaava and more in her kitty. Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor was last seen in Kushi opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He next has a film called Family Star in the pipeline.