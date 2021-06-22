Vijay Deverakonda refutes taking the OTT route with Liger for only Rs 200 crore; read deets

and starrer Liger is one of the most anticipated movies. It has been in the news recently. The film has been delayed due to the pandemic and hence there were reports of it being released directly on OTT. As per entertainment portal Gulte, the makers of Liger were offered a whopping Rs. 200 crore to make their movie available for an OTT premiere. Also Read - From Liger and Radhe Shyam to Bhuj and Dhamaka: Check out the insane amounts at which films have been sold to major OTT platforms

Vijay has cleared the air on Twitter. He posted a picture of the news and captioned it, "Too little. I'll do more in the theaters." Have a look at it below.

Too little.

Too little.

I'll do more in the theaters. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021

Liger is jointly produced by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and under the banner of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Earlier, in an interview with BollywoodLife, he opened up on how working in Mumbai feels different than working down in South. Citing an example of working with Ananya Panday in Liger, Vijay said, "When I am next to Ananya, I don't feel new. I feel like a senior since she's just 22-year-old. When I am back home in Hyderabad I feel like a king. But when I am next to Ananya, I feel like I'm old." Opening up on working with Dharma, he added"Doing a film with Dharma for the whole country, it's just like a huge thing happening all too soon. But I feel comfortable. I always look forward to it."

Liger also marks Ananya Panday's first footsteps into the multilingual arena of films and her debut in Telugu cinema. The film will also mark Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut.

