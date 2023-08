Vijay Deverakonda, known for his candidness, is once again making headlines for his views on superstars who face criticism for delivering flop films. He cited the examples of Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, emphasizing that these legendary actors could have a string of flops but could also come back with a film that rakes in Rs 500 crore. Also Read - Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles at the Independence Day parade in New York

During a promotional event for Kushi in Chennai, the Arjun Reddy actor expressed his thoughts on the careers of Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. He stated, "Superstars transcend the notions of hits and flops. Rajinikanth sir might have a few flops, but then he could do a film like Jailer that earns Rs 500 crore. We just need to watch and appreciate."

Regarding Megastar Chiranjeevi, he remarked, "Even if he experiences consecutive flops, when he teams up with a director who brings the right energy, he can return with a sensation, as he did with Sankranti this year. Chiru sir has transformed the industry. His arrival brought about significant changes in action, dance, and performance. He has inspired numerous newcomers to join the industry."

Vijay Deverakonda expressed his displeasure when people judge senior actors solely based on their successes and failures. He stressed that these actors are legends deserving of respect and lauded their recent work, citing Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Rajinikanth's previous film, Annaatthe, did not resonate with the audience, but he made a remarkable return with Jailer, which grossed Rs 500 crore worldwide. Megastar Chiranjeevi had a hit with Waltair Veerayya, but his latest release, Bholaa Shankar, failed to perform well at the box office.

On the work front, Vijay has two films in production. He teamed up with Gowtham Tinnanuri for a film which has Sreeleela in the lead role. He is collaborating once again with Parasuram and this film has Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady.