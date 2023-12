Vijay Deverakonda is not someone who will take things lying down. As per reports, the Cyber Crime department of Hyderabad Police caught hold of a man from Anantapur for spreading malicious and false information about the Kushi star. The cops took strict action against the offender for uploading a derogatory video. They also ensured that he deleted the offensive content from his YouTube channel. As per reports, a certain Venkata Kiran shared rumours about Vijay Deverakonda and one female actress on his channel, CinePolis. The team of the star reported him, and the Hyderabad Police swung into action on the issue. Also Read - Did Ranbir Kapoor just confirm Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna's relationship with Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda's team issues a statement on the same

Sources from his team told Hindustan Times that obscene news about Vijay Deverakonda had spread like wildfire. It seems the cops apprehended the man, counselled him and made him delete the offensive videos. Later, they let him go. It seems a FIR was filed under case number 2590/2023 and the man was arrested within hours. They said this was a sort of preventive measure against such incidents in the future. The actor is a hot topic of gossip in Tollywood film buffs but people do tend to cross their limits. The team told Hindustan Times, "He wants to set an example, especially when a third party's name is also dragged in unfairly because it's not okay."

Vijay Deverakonda is booked and busy

The hunk is shooting for the movie Family Star with filmmaker Parasuram Petla and Mrunal Thakur. It should come out in 2024. The filming is yet to be wrapped up. Vijay Deverakonda is also shooting for an untitled project with filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. It seems Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady for the same. Netizens were surprised when Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Vijay and Rashmika at one of the promotional events of Animal in Hyderabad.