Vijay Deverakonda to romance Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Majili director Shiva Nirvana's next – deets inside

The reports about and 's apparent collaboration for an upcoming movie had set the gossip mills buzzing in the industry. It was being said that their upcoming movie will have a Kashmir backdrop, and most of its story will apparently be canned in the locales of Kashmir. And it looks like the rumours are finally coming true as Majili director Shiva Nirvana and the film's team are all set to make an official announcement.

According to rumours, the untitled film will be launched in a formal muhurat event in Hyderabad on April 21 in a big way. The regular shoot of the romantic drama will begin a few days later, the sources added, as quoted by IANS. The filmmakers have also planned a lengthy schedule in Kashmir, where Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha will appear in some key scenes very soon. The film's plot is a love story set against the backdrop of the Army. Other details related to this movie are for now kept under the wraps.

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and . She also has Shakuntalam and Yashoda in the pipeline. Vijay, on the other hand, will be seen as a soldier in 's directorial Jana Gana Mana. Also, his movie Liger will hit the screens this year.