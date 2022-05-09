Vijay Deverakonda turns a year older today. The Liger star is being flooded with wishes from his co-stars, industry colleagues and fans. The Rowdy actor is one of the most known faces from the South in India. His movie, Liger has huge hype around it. Vijay Deverakonda struck gold after his film, Arjun Reddy. The passionate love story about a doctor with anger issues became a blockbuster despite the flak it got for toxic masculinity and misogyny. It was made in Hindi as Kabir Singh, and in Tamil as Adithya Varma. Vijay Deverakonda who comes from a middle class home worked his way up starting from theatre. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shares the sweetest video with her 'camera-shy' son Rudransh; Shivangi Joshi, Rajan Shahi pour love

Vijay Deverakonda is getting the sweetest wish from his colleagues. Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweeted, "Happy birthday #LIGER...You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless." The producer of Liger Charmee Kaur also wished him with a wonderful message. Just check out the messages of fans for Vijay Deverakonda...

Happy Birthday Brother! @TheDeverakonda ! A kid at heart ❤️ daring and dynamic, calm as a monk! Inspiration to the NextGen!A Phenomena! Always wish you the best my Man!!! ??????❤️❤️❤️ ?Waiting for #LIGER to ?! pic.twitter.com/nIAbHzQnQY — Sudhakar Komakula (@UrsSudhakarK) May 8, 2022

Young phenomenon, all set to take over the country by storm. Our Telugu pride, may this be your memorable year @TheDeverakonda Happy Birthday #Liger #HBDVijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/QXhLD5z2j2 — PVP (@PrasadVPotluri) May 9, 2022

I still remember that may9th when your dad told me that he’s blessed with a son and immediately replied he’s blessed with a star. Dear Vijay, all the stars are aligned to make you the superstar of indian cinema. ?❤️⁦@TheDeverakonda⁩ pic.twitter.com/uCKHMlLcBt — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) May 9, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda is waiting for the release of Liger. He has signed one more film, Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh. He also has Shiva Nirvana film with him.