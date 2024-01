Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been the talk of the town lately, with rumors of their romantic involvement spreading like wildfire. However, the latest buzz is that they are all set to take their relationship to the next level with an engagement ceremony. As per the speculations, the couple is likely to exchange rings in a private ceremony in February 2024, with only their close family members in attendance. Adding more to the excitement, netizens are convinced that the duo is currently enjoying a romantic getaway, fueling the rumors of their relationship. Also Read - Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement rumours go viral

Vijay Devarakonda posts adorable pictures

Vijay's recent post captures his radiant smile, full of happiness after a delightful meal. The series of pictures showcase his sheer joy and exuberance. In the below post Vijay captioned the picture as Check out the pictures below!

As soon as Vijay posted the pictures, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to point out that Rashmika Mandanna had clicked all of them herself. Scroll down to see the reactions.

Also Read - Animal: Javed Akhtar calls success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'dangerous'; says 'The image of a hero should be...'