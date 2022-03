Liger star is on fire. While everyone is desperately waiting for his Pan-India film to hit the theatres, the Arjun Reddy star has already announced his next. He is teaming up with ace filmmaker for his next film. Title and the release date of the film has been shared today. Vijay Deverakonda's next film is titled Jana Gana Mana which is shortened to JGM. The film is set to release in August next year. Check out his post below: Also Read - BTS: V giving money to Suga caught on camera; ARMY is tripping hard over this 'pocket money' moment

Going by the title and the look of the poster, one can say that the film is about Army officers. In fact, Vijay Deverakonda for the poster launch event had dressed up as an Army officer too in camouflage pants too. He looked handsome and how. He stepped out of a private chopper and walked like a stud. He seems to have beefed up a little for the role. He also shared a video from inside the chopper. He did not leave his Army officer character at all. Watch it here.

This is for the second time that Vijay is teaming up with Puri Jagannadh. Liger is also directed by him. The much-awaited film starts as the female lead. Mike Tyson will be seen in a special cameo role. Liger coproduced by is set to release 25 August. Looks like August is a very special month for Vijay Deverakonda. Watch this space for more updates.