That scourge of the cinematic world, Tamilrockers, has reared it's ugly head again along with a few others its ilk like Tamilrockers, Moviesda, Filmihit, RDXHD, Moviewap, Filmizilla, Isaimini, Jiorockers as Annabelle Sethupathi turns out to be the latest movie to be leaked online, and that, too, in a very good print. The and starrer barely released yesterday, 17th September, and in less than 24 hours, finds itself the victim of piracy. We can only urge people to not download and watch Annabelle Sethupathi if they're not subscribed to Disney+ Hotatar, where the Tamil horror-comedy is streaming. After all, not many realise this, but watching pirated movies is out right stealing and a criminal offence. Also Read - Annabelle Sethupathi Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu's film is a HUGE MESS that lacks horror or comedy

Our critic, Chirag Sehgal, gave Annabelle Sethupathi one star, and wrote in his review, “The movie is badly directed. Even though the film is 136-minutes long, it doesn’t give enough screen time to the array of actors like Jagapathi Babu, , George Maryan, Devdarshini, Rajendra Prasad, Subbu Panchu and Venella Kishore. The makers were perhaps trying to invoke comedy by putting so many characters together, but it has only turned out to be a huge mess. Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi’s performances are nothing remarkable, especially with all that we have watched them do in their earlier films. Anabelle Sethupathi lacks focus, execution, and has neither comedy nor horror. It only turns out to be frustrating and unbearable to watch.” Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Annabelle Sethupathi, Ankahi Kahaniya and more new shows, movies to watch on Zee5, MX Player, Netflix and other OTT platforms this week

Say no to piracy, guys. Rather don't watch the movie, if you can't watch it legally. Just imagine if someone were to utilise your hard work without paying for it, how would it feel? Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nia Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT, Kota Factory season 2 teaser is relatable AF, Annabelle Sethupathi trailer is entertaining AF and more