Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most talented actors in the South film industry. He has some interesting projects lined up and there were reports that he will be seen playing a negative role in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the makers didn’t confirm his casting, finally Vijay’s team has clarified that the reports of him playing an antagonist in a Telugu film are not true. However, the actor’s team confirmed that he will be seen playing a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Also Read - Rocketry The Nambi Effect success party: THIS Vikram Vedha actor makes a surprise entry at R Madhavan's bash

Yuvraaj, who is the publicist of , tweeted, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 update, Prabhas' role in KGF 3, Katrina Kaif's leaked picture and more viral Bollywood film news

This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.@VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/Dkh2ViQSuy — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) August 13, 2022

There were reports that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Jawan, however, there was no confirmation on it. But, this tweet from the actor’s team confirms the reports of Vijay’s casting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur and more B-town beauties who are all set to romance South Indian actors

Advertisement

Well, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi fans are excited to watch the two actors together on the big screen. Check out their tweets below…

Jawan ??? SRK vs Vijay Sethupathi — ?ℎ?? ?️ (@Mr_Crockroax) August 13, 2022

Well, Jawan won’t be Vijay’s first Bollywood film. The actor has Mumbaikar and Merry Chirstmas lined up. In the latter, he will be seen opposite . Directed by , Merry Christmas is slated to release on Christmas this year.

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif shared a few pictures from the rehearsal and captioned them as, “Work in progress.” Check out the post below…