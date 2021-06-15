Vijay Sethupathi to star in KGF director Prashanth Neel's next big film?

Vijay Sethupathi's performance as the antagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Master was loved by the audience. Both critics and fans have appreciated the performance by Vijay Sethupathi. Since he was seen in the film, he has become quite popular and is getting a lot of offers from the South as well as Bollywood industry. As per latest reports, KGF director Prashanth Neel is keen to cast Vijay Sethupathi in a new movie that he will be starting soon with Junior NTR in the lead. Prashanth Neel is awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter Two and is currently helming another pan India film, Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Anushka Shetty finally signs her next, Prashanth Neel shares update on Yash's KGF 2 and Prabhas' Salaar

Junior NTR is currently shooting for magnum opus RRR directed by S.S. Rajamouli and has allotted dates for the Prashanth Neel project later this year. As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi will accept this project and an official announcement will happen soon. Earlier, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi will star in Kamal Haasan's next film, Vikram. Along with him, Malayalam film industry darling, Fahadh Faasil will also join the film. It's yet unclear whether they'll either be playing the witness unclear Kamal Haasan's protection or the leader of the henchmen tasked with killing the witness before he reached the court, but one things for certain is that one of them is the witness, and the other is the main assassin sent to kill him. Needless to say, the addition of both Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil to Kamal haasan's Vikram has just made it arguably the most anticipated South movie after Director S.S. Rajamouli's RRR.

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan plays a cop in Vikram who's been charged with the custody of a witness in a crucial case and has the onus of dropping off said witness to the court safe and sound. However, before they can reach their destination, the duo are attacked by ruthless henchmen who'll stop at nothing to prevent the witness from giving his testimony before a judge, even it means doing away with the cop, too, in the bargain. To escape with their lives, Kamal and the witness are said to take refuge in a locked restaurant.