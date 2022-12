has shocked his fans with his drastic weight loss transformation and he has now taken the internet by storm. The actor took to social media to share a selfie where he was seen donning a white shirt with its sleeves rolled up. He wore a wide smile on his face and sported a white frame glasses with his hair parted to the side. Fans were disbelief of Vijay's transformation and many people were in awe of his epic makeover. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Viral pics from Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya wedding, SS Rajamouli director's RRR Oscar nominations details and more

Meanwhile, Vijay has been in the news for his various speculative upcoming projects. Earlier, it was being said that the actor would be seen as the antagonist in director 's Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring , Rashmika Mandanna and in the lead.

Later, it was reported that since Vijay has agreed to play the role of villain in director Atlee's Jawan, featuring and Nayanthara in the lead, the actor has refrained from playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects at this point.

A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan had disclosed that he has had a blast shooting for Jawan. The superstar had taken to his Twitter handle to share that he partied with , the music composer, held deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay fed him delicious food on the occasion of Atlee's birthday, which was on September 21.

On the other hand, Vijay will also be seen in his upcoming film Merry Christmas opposite . The movie was earlier scheduled to release in Christmas 2022 but it has now been postponed. He also has Director Kishore P. Belekar's upcoming film, Gandhi Talks, also featuring and in the lead. It will be a silent film, a dark comedy which will have music by the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman.