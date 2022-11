Vijayanand Movie is coming soon in theatres on December 9, 2022. The film is based on the life of Dr Vijay Sankeshwar. In India, we have seen a number of biopics on the lives of sportsmen and freedom fighters, but this is the journey of an entrepreneur. Vijayanand Movie is going to release in five different languages. The official trailer was released on November 20 in Bengaluru. The CM of Karnataka, Basavraj Bommai unveiled the trailer at a big event at Orion Mall. He also gave a speech on the inspiring life of Dr Vijay Sankeshwar. R Nihal plays the titular role in the film which is directed by Rishika Sharma. Celebrated Malayalam composer Gopi Sundar has composed the songs.

WHO IS DR VIJAY SANKESHWAR

Born into a middle-class family, Dr Vijay Sankeshwar hails from Dharwad which is in North Karnataka. He is the founder of India's largest logistics group VRL Group. They own the maximum number of commercial fleet vehicles in the country. Starting off with just a single truck, Dr Vijay Sankeshwar built an empire starting from Karnataka. He is also the founder of a couple of Kannada newspapers. Vijaya Vani, which was launched in 2012 is the No.1 selling newspaper in the state of Karnataka. He was also the owner of Vijaya Karnataka which was later sold to the Times Group. In an inspiring speech, he told people that children should be imbibed with entrepreneurial skills from a young age. He said that age is no barrier when it comes to passion for work and excellence. Dr Vijay Sankeshwar stated that at 70 plus, he felt more invigorated than before.

VIJAYANAND THE MOVIE

This is perhaps India's first movie on the life of an entrepreneur. In the past, we only had Guru which was kind of inspired by the life of Dhirubhai Ambani. It seems many makers were keen to make a movie on Dr Vijay Sankeshwar but it is his son who is producing the film. It looks like Anand Sankeshwar is planning to enter the world of movies as he has set up a studio with Vijayanand. Rishika Sharma is the director of Vijayanand. She had long discussions with the man himself and listened to 150 hours of his speeches to get a good insight into his personality. Nihal R is playing the lead. He is also from North Karnataka. Take a look at the trailer of the film...



VIJAYANAND RELEASE AND PROMOTIONS

The team of Vijayanand has kickstarted promotions in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Anand Sankeshwar, the son of Vijay Sankeshwar has accompanied the team. Given that it is the story of a logistics giant, there is an unique promotional campaign being done via transport vehicles. The movie is being released in North India via UFO Movies, and it is also going to release in 200 cinema halls in the US.