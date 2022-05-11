Vijay's look from Thalapathy 66 leaked? Snapshot of video call with fan from the sets goes VIRAL

Thalapathy Vijay's next tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 went on floors recently. Vijay's next stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead with Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Sarathkumar in key roles. A picture of Thalapathy Vijay has been going viral online and it is said to be from the sets of Thalapathy 66. It so happened that a lucky fan got to interact with Vijay on a video chat. The actor wished her son and daughter-in-law from the sets of Thalapathy 66. The shooting is happening in Velacherry it seems. Also Read - Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash's 'do chhoti' look goes viral; netizens call her 'super cute' [WATCH VIDEO]

Vijay's look from Thalapathy 66 leaked

In the picture, we see Vijay in the short stubble and bouncy hair parted sideways. He is seen wearing a checkered jacket and a tee. Anasuya atta from Chennai shared the screengrabs of Vijay from the sets of Thalapathy 66 online. She captioned it saying, "Vijay wished my son and daughter-in-law from the sets of #Thalapathy66," along with a starstruck emoticon. Check out the viral picture below:

Thalapathy 66 cast and crew details

Meanwhile, recently, the makers welcomed more actors aboard Thalapathy 66. , Srikanth and Sangeetha have joined the cast of the Vamshi Paidipally film. Thalapathy 66 is produced by Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also stars and Yogi Babu. Thalapathy 66 is reported to be an emotional family drama with a touch of romance, comedy and action. Thaman has completed scoring the music for Thalapathy 66. The film is scheduled to release on Pongal 2023.

The director Vamshi had opened up on the release of Thalapathy 66, saying, "The film will predominantly be Tamil. I’m comfortable making a film in the language because we had done it before when we shot (Oopiri in Telugu). That said; I believe it’s a film that’ll be enjoyed by everyone." Heaping praises on his lead actor, he said, "When I met Vijay sir for the first time, even I didn’t know how it would turn out. I’ve been an admirer of his work and I just wanted to meet him. But he said okay in the first narration itself and those two hours transformed everything. May be it’s destiny that the two of us are working together."