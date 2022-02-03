Actress Malavika Mohanan, who was seen sharing space with Thalapathy Vijay and in their blockbuster film Master, has blasted netizens for circulating her fake picture which has been edited in a vulgar way. She took to Twitter to alert her followers about the incident and asked them to report it to prevent it from spreading further on social media platforms. Also Read - Master actress Malavika Mohanan flaunts her sinful curves in a scintillating swimsuit and we can't peel our eyes away – view pics

Slamming one of the media houses that also used the fake image of hers, Malavika tweeted, "Sad to see such prominent media house use fake photoshopped vulgar photos without doing a fact check just for social media mileage." In another tweet, Malavika shared the original picture and wrote that somebody has photoshopped it and created a fake vulgar one. She further added, "If you see the fake one please help & report."

Sad to see such prominent media house use fake photoshopped vulgar photos without doing a fact check just for social media mileage. @AsianetNewsTM shame on you https://t.co/QKd4K5oiaa — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 2, 2022

This is a photo of mine from a few months back which somebody has photoshopped and created a fake vulgar one. A lot of people have been circulating that including media houses like @AsianetNewsTM , which is just cheap journalism. If you see the fake one please help & report. pic.twitter.com/y9QXDf5HHf — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) February 2, 2022

Malavika has earlier said that being a part of Master was like working with a "dream team". The budding actress describes the film as a "great milestone" in her career. The film recorded blockbuster collections despite opening during the unlock phase in January 2021. She had made her Hindi debut in Iranian maestro's 's 2017 release Beyond The Clouds.

Moreover, Malavika had emerged in the list of the most tweeted about actors in south Indian films for the year 2021. Among the actresses, took the first place becoming the most tweeted about actress while and came in second and third. was placed fourth in the list, which had Malavika Mohanan taking the fifth spot. , who has now begun acting in Hindi films, was placed sixth, while came seventh. , and Anupama came in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.