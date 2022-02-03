Actress Malavika Mohanan, who was seen sharing space with Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in their blockbuster film Master, has blasted netizens for circulating her fake picture which has been edited in a vulgar way. She took to Twitter to alert her followers about the incident and asked them to report it to prevent it from spreading further on social media platforms. Also Read - Master actress Malavika Mohanan flaunts her sinful curves in a scintillating swimsuit and we can't peel our eyes away – view pics
Slamming one of the media houses that also used the fake image of hers, Malavika tweeted, "Sad to see such prominent media house use fake photoshopped vulgar photos without doing a fact check just for social media mileage." In another tweet, Malavika shared the original picture and wrote that somebody has photoshopped it and created a fake vulgar one. She further added, "If you see the fake one please help & report." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa Hindi version enters the 100 crore club, release date of Vishnu Vishal's FIR announced and more
Malavika has earlier said that being a part of Master was like working with a "dream team". The budding actress describes the film as a "great milestone" in her career. The film recorded blockbuster collections despite opening during the unlock phase in January 2021. She had made her Hindi debut in Iranian maestro's Majid Majidi's 2017 release Beyond The Clouds. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty vs Malavika Mohanan: Who slayed Manish Malhotra sequin saree better? Vote Now
Moreover, Malavika had emerged in the list of the most tweeted about actors in south Indian films for the year 2021. Among the actresses, Keerthy Suresh took the first place becoming the most tweeted about actress while Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came in second and third. Kajal Aggarwal was placed fourth in the list, which had Malavika Mohanan taking the fifth spot. Rakul Preet Singh, who has now begun acting in Hindi films, was placed sixth, while Sai Pallavi came seventh. Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Anupama came in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.
