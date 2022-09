Looking to put the lacklustre performance of Beast behind him, Thalapathy Vijay is already gearing up for his next big Tamil film release, Varisu, slated for a big festive release on Pongal 2023. Post that, Vijay has already given his nod for his next with his Master Director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, for which it was recently announced that Sanjay Dutt has been roped in as the prime antagonist. And now, another announcement has come from actor Jiiva on behalf of his family's production house, Super Good Films, pointing to another of actor Vijay's upcoming movies. Also Read - Top South News Weekly Rewind: Sai Pallavi not in Pushpa 2, Jana Gana Mana loses this much money after being shelved and more

Vijay received first big break with Super Good Films

Not many today are aware that Vijay actor got his first blockbuster at the box office with Poove Unakkaga, which also turned out to be his big break after a not so auspicious beginning to his film career. Even fewer are aware that the movie was produced by Super Good Films, detailing how far the superstar and production house go back and the kind of close relationship both share. So, it's but natural that Vijay fans are wondering if the actor will star in the the banner's 100th movie now that the latter's 96th productions is already underway.

Jiiva announces Vijay on board for Super Good Films 100th movie

Jiiva, who's the son of producer R B Choudhary, the proprietor of Super Good Films, was recently quizzed at a media event whether Thalapathy Vijay would consider starring in his homegrown banner's 100th film, considering he had received his big break with them. Much to everyone's joy, Jiiva responded, "Definitely. I am announcing this on stage. I believe a meeting in this regard took place only a week ago and Vijay sir has told that he would do the 100th film of Super Good Films. I too have requested my dad for an opportunity to act in that film even if it means acting without pay." Well, fingers crossed that everything goes according to plan.