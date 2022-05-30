was one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. His contribution was immense. He passed away last year in July at the age of 98. Now , who will next be seen in Vikram, recently opened up about the late actor at an event in Mumbai. He said that not working with Dilip Kumar is one of his biggest career regrets. So, according to a Etimes report, Kamal wanted to remake his Tamil film (1992) in Hindi with Dilip Kumar. This is the same film which was later adapted by in Hindi as Virasat. It was released in 1997. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Kamal Haasan's Vikram or Adivi Sesh's Major; which film will rule the box office? Audience verdict is out [View Poll Results]

Said Kamal, "There's one actor whom I miss and I really wanted to work with. I really held his hand and begged him but he had decided not to act, Dilip Kumar sahab. I wanted to make Thevar Magan with him. It didn't happen so I gave it to another friend and he made it with sahab and sahab."

He went on to add, "I never thought I could meet Dilip Kumar sahab. He came and we shook hands at the silver jubilee of ' ."

Well, it’s kind of sad that the two great actors could not work together.

Meanwhile, Kamal is geared all geared up for Vikram, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Also starring , , Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in key roles, it is slated to release on June 3. The promotions of the film are on in full swing.