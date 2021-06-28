Vikram: After Vijay Sethupathi, Fahaadh Faasil and Arjun Das, makers rope in THIS actor to battle it out with Kamal Haasan

After the blockbuster success of Thalapathy Vijay and 's Master, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has collaborated with for Vikram. While Vijay Sethupathi, Fahaadh Faasil and Arjun Das will played negative characters in this highly-anticipated venture, the makers have roped in popular Mollywood actor, Narain to play a crucial role in the film. Vikram will mark his first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. Also Read - Thalapathy 65: After Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay to reunite with THIS actor for Nelson Dilipkumar's film

Narain confirmed the news and said in a Mollywood interview, "Vikram will be a landmark film in my career. I phoned Lokesh to wish him when the teaser for the film was out and that's when he mentioned that I'll be playing a pivotal character in the film as well. I am one of many who became interested in acting after being inspired by Kamal sir, and working with him on a film is a dream come true."

The film is produced by the actor under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International and the music is composed by . This is Kamal Haasan's 232nd film. The cinematography of the film will be done by Sathyan Sooryan and the editing department will be handled by Philomin Raj. Well, looking at the crew, we are sure that once again Lokesh will impress us with his extraordinary storytelling.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar's Indian 2. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is a sequel to the 1996 release with the same title which featured Kamal Haasan in dual roles. Along with Kamal Haasan, the sequel also features , Rakul Preet, Priya Bhavani and Siddharth among others. The film was officially launched and the makers were looking to begin shooting soon. But the film hit a roadblock after Kamal Haasan got busy with his political assignments and failed to take off.