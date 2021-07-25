Vikram: Fahadh Faasil selfie with Kamal Haasan takes the social media by storm; fans caption it 'Velu Nayakkar meets Ali Ikka'

After the blockbuster success of Master, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has collaborated with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil for Vikram. While the film went on floors on July 16 with Ulganayagan and Makkal Selvan scenes, Fahadh has now joined the sets and the actor's selfie with Kamal Haasan has now taken the social media by storm. Fans are going crazy over this image as they have captioned it, 'Velu Nayakkar meets Ali Ikka'.

Vikram will also feature Mollywood actor Narain in a key role as he confirmed in a interview and said, “Vikram will be a landmark film in my career. I phoned Lokesh to wish him when the teaser for the film was out and that's when he mentioned that I'll be playing a pivotal character in the film as well. I am one of many who became interested in acting after being inspired by Kamal sir, and working with him on a film is a dream come true.” The music of the film is composed by . This is Kamal Haasan's 232nd film. The cinematography of the film will be done by Sathyan Sooryan and the editing department will be handled by Philomin Raj.

While talking to BollywoodLife, Fahadh Faasil spoke about his upcoming ventures Pushpa and Vikram and said, “In lockdown, the entire schedule got shuffled, so I'm yet to join the shoot. Hopefully, I'll start with Pushpa in August and then move onto Vikram. It's a very exciting film, but I'd love to talk about it after I finish shooting, that's just how I am, I generally don't talk about films before shooting.”

Well, watching Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in one frame will surely be a treat for all the fans.