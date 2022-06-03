Vikram full movie in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more; available for free download

Vikram full HD movie leaked online: When a film like Vikram brings powerful performers like Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathitogether, the anticipation is natural to be high. Therefore it is not a surprise that the film has been making headlines way before its release date. The film directed by Lokesh Kangaraj has released in theatres on June 3, 2022 but there is a piece of unfortunate news for fans of . The film Vikram has become latest victim of online piracy and is leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and much such torrent sites. This will definitely hit the film's business, especially at a time when there are two more releases, Adivi Sesh's Major and 's Samrat Prithviraj that are playing in theatres. Also Read - Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's powerful performances; Suriya's surprise cameo bowls fans over [View Reactions]

Sadly, this is not the first time that a big film has been leaked online on the day of release. Recently, films like Pushpa, RRR, KGF 2 and more were leaked online as well by online piracy sites. Earlier too, films like Valimai and Radhe Shyam were also leaked online. However, Kamal Haasan will be on the big screen after a three-year long gap and we are sure that ardent fans will not get tempted to watch the online leaked version of Vikram, even though it is free. But throng to theatres to witness his act and get enamored yet again. The early reviews of the film are quite positive and the weekend will see more people watch the film.

Vikram has already done an enormous pre-release business of over Rs 200 Crore and the numbers it will rake it at the box office on opening day and weekend will be something to look out for. Talking about the story of Vikram, the film follows the story of a retired cop. He is required for a mission that only he can complete successful, that of saving a high-ranking government official, who has been entrapped by a politician and a gangster, who are also menacing brothers. Vikram not only stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role but is also produced by his production banner Raaj Kamal Films, along with R Mahendran.

We urge our readers to only watch movies and web series in theatres and on authorised OTT platforms and not fall in the trap of these online piracy sites.