Vikram starring is all set to release on June 3. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also stars , , Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in key roles. Now, did you know many years ago in 1986 there was another film which stared Kamal in the lead and it was also called Vikram? Kamal played an intelligence officer who was on a mission to save Indian from a missile attack. Written by Kamal himself and Sujatha, it was directed by the late Rajasheka. It also starrer , , , Lissy and Janakaraj in key roles. Also Read - Vikram, Major, Samrat Prithviraj box office prediction day 1: Here's how much the Kamal Haasan, Adivi Sesh, Akshay Kumar starrers should open at

Now, many are wondering if 36 years later, his new release has any link with the old Vikram. In an interview with Film Companion, he was asked about it. He said that when he made up a story for the first Vikram, it was thought to be too ‘maverick’ and manty felt that didn't have enough songs. He added, “So, when he (Lokesh) came back and said he wanted to call it Vikram, I casually shared the story. He said he liked it and wanted to develop it. But he has taken it in his own way... very Quintin Tarantino-ish. You will see." Also Read - Vikram, Major box office prediction day 1: Kamal Haasan starrer set to dominate but Adivi Sesh starrer to offer tough fight [Exclusive]

Meanwhile, the new Vikram is a highly anticipated film. The makers have apparently deliberately kept Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil out of the promotions as they want the audience to be surprised when they see them on screen. It will be also interesting to see if Vikram manages to achieve what RRR and KGF 2 did in terms of box office numbers. We will soon find that out when the film releases. Also Read - Vikram: Kamal Haasan starrer earns a WHOPPING amount even before its release; it's HUGE [Read Deets]