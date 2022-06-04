's much-anticipated starrer Vikram saw Suriya Sivakumar playing an important cameo in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. His short role drew a lot of attention and was much appreciated. As Vikram has taken a flying start at the box office, Suriya thanked Kamal by saying it was dream come true to share screen space with him. Much to his surprise, Kamal responded to him in a very delightful manner. Also Read - Major box office collection day 1: Adivi Sesh starrer off to a stupendous opening in Telugu; very poor in Hindi and other versions

"Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!? This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..! Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram," Suriya tweeted. To which, Kamal replied, "Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi, This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir." Also Read - Vikram box office collection day 1: Kamal Haasan starrer takes a flying start; biggest opener of his career in Tamil Nadu and worldwide

Dear @Suriya_offl Thambi,

This was long overdue you know it. Love, you already had. Now increase that demography. All the very best for you my thambi , sorry Thambi Sir. ?? https://t.co/RfeGUO47vD — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 4, 2022

Vikram collected Rs 33 crore at the box office on the first day itself, with Rs 21 crore coming from Tamil Nadu alone. The film has been doing very well in Kerala as well with a collection of Rs 5 crore on the opening day. It did reasonably well in Karnataka (Rs 3.40 crore), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 2.9 crore). In the rest of India, the movie collected Rs 0.75 crore, while globally also the movie is doing well, according to trade analysts. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Vikram 2's deeper connection with Kaithi, when Manushi Chhillar pranked Akshay Kumar and more

According to some trade analysts, the film is almost certain to touch Rs 85 crore in weekend collections at the all-India level, while some analysts even give the movie a possibility of collecting Rs 90 crore in the first three days. It is also doing well in countries like New Zealand, Australia and the US. The movie clashed at the national level with the starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Shesh starrer Major.

Vikram features Kamal Haasan donning the role of a retired RAW agent. and play major roles in the film, which also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod, Hareesh Peradi, Swastika Krishnan, Myna Nandhini and Maheshwari Chanakyan in key roles.