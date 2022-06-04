Vikram: Kamal Haasan apologises to Suriya after latter says it was a dream come true to share screen space with him – here's why

As Vikram has taken a flying start at the box office, Suriya thanked Kamal Haasan by saying it was dream come true to share screen space with him he Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Much to his surprise, Kamal responded to him in a very delightful manner.