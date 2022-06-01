's upcoming film Vikram is one of the most eagerly anticipated films in recent Kollywood right now. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action entertainer also stars , and . Suriya Shivakumar will be seen in a cameo as well. Many might not know that Kamal Haasan had considered to do a cameo in Vikram. He had been pursuing Big B to do a Tamil film for many years now. But when the opportunity came, the superstar offered the same to Suriya. Also Read - Vikram: Is the Kamal Haasan starrer linked to his own 1986 namesake film?

When Kamal Haasan was asked about reports of Amitabh Bachchan's cameo in Vikram, he told Bollywood Bubble, "We thought of it. But then I loaded Suriya because it's too smaller part. And I have been asking Amitji to do a film regionally for many years. Not because he was unwilling, he was worried about number of dialogues. He said, 'I always understood my lines and spoke. I don't know how you do it but this is how I do it.' Then he asked, 'Can I speak in Hindi and then you will dub it?' I said, 'No, I want you to speak Tamil.' He then said, 'Let me think about it.' That could've only been the reason he would've said no. And this was too smaller part. I said I don't mind asking him but what will I say? Why this? Because I know I have just asked him to come for a function all the way from Mumbai to Chennai to celebrate me, and he did. Why would he not come do a film?"

A few days ago, Kamal Haasan had opened up about making a comeback on the silver screen after a gap of four years. He said he was busy "doing something important" for the people of Tamil Nadu. The 67-year-old auteur was last seen on screen in Vishwaroop II in 2018.

Vikram is scheduled for a June 3 release on 1000 screens worldwide. The superstar's production house Raaj Kamal Films International has communicated to all the Internet Service Providers and sites that stringent legal action would be taken if the movie is copied or transmitted. It will be released on 400 screens in the two Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It will be the biggest Kamal Haasan movie release ever in the two states.