Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil starrer to connect to Kaithi in its sequel; Lokesh Kanagaraj planning crime cinematic universe [Exclusive]

Vikram's box office opening and glowing reviews can now allow Lokesh Kangaraj to see a plan to fruition, which he probably had set into motion while conceptualising the Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer