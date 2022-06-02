Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Vikram, touted to be a gritty action thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj. Excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has already reached fever pitch. Renowned trade expert Ramesh Bala opines, “Vikram will do big in Tamil Nadu. Vikram will do very well in Kerala also because Fahadh Faasil is there. In Karanataka, too, Vikram will also take a big opening because Kamal Haasan is hug there, too.” Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar claims 'history books have 2-3 lines on our Maharajas, lots on Mughals;' netizens school him with FACTS [View Tweets]

Kamal Haasan to visit THIS theatre at 4 am for Vikram

A report in Indian Express claims that an industry source has revealed that will be visiting Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens to greet the fans for the first day first show tomorrow 3rd June, at the 4 a.m. , which is something that hasn't been done in years by any top or even mid-level superstar in Tamil cinema, basically any A-lister. In fact, , Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith have stopped doing movie promotions, interviews, TV show appearances altogether since a long time now, with the first two only attending audio launches while the latter steering clear even of those. So, Kamal Haasan is kind of breaking their tradition set since many years.

Vikram box office day 1 prediction

Ramesh Bala adds, "Overall, Viram should open to ₹40-45 crore gross across India. It's difficult to say how much it'll open at in the North, but Vikram probably take a decent start there, too. Vikram is probably releasing on 1500 screens because (the Hindi distributor) has managed it On the other hand, revered film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi says, "Vikram is an out-an-out commercial film with one of the best commercial Directors in Lokesh Kanagaraj and a terrific ensemble cast. It's the kind of commercial cinema that's working very well in mass belts in Hindi nowadays and the trailer has also phenomenal. Vikram is opening on 1000-1200 screens. Given all this, Vikram should well in the North."

Viram also stars Vijay Sethupathi.