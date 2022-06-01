’s Vikram is one of the most anticipated films and is scheduled to release on June 3. The film is expected to open well at the box office depending on its content. , , Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das play key roles in the film which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Pushpa fever to take over the awards; Rockstar DSP to perform THESE songs from Allu Arjun starrer [Deets Inside]

Team Vikram and their remunerations

According to reports, the budget of the film is Rs 120 crore. It is produced by Kamal Haasan himself under his home banner. Now, if we talk about the remunerations of the actors and the director, Kamal has reportedly got a salary of Rs 50 crore. On the other hand, director Lokesh Kanagraj has apparently being paid Rs 8 crore. Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been paid Rs 10 crore while Fahadh Faasil has apparently received Rs 4 crore. Reports also suggest that music composer has been paid Rs 4 crores.

Kamal Haasan back after a gap

With Vikram, Kamal will be back on screen after a gap of almost four years. He was last seen in Vishwaroopam II, which was released in August 2018. He has been a part of more than 300 films. Talking about his long gap, Kamal told Hindustan Times in an interview that's it's been a long hiatus. He added that he is grateful the audience isn't indifferent to him despite the long gap. He said, "I'm back and I'm glad audience is eagerly awaiting my comeback. They could have just shrugged and looked the other way but they didn't and I am very grateful for it."

