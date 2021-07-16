Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj's film goes on floor with a face-off between Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi

While the first look of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram featuring , and turned out to be an instant blockbuster on social media, the film has finally went on floors today as we saw the production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International sharing the pics, where we saw Lokesh Kanagaraj discussing something with VJS and Ulganayagan. Well, it looks that the makers are beginning the shooting with the face-off between the two National Award winning actors. Also Read - Madras High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on Thalapathy Vijay for THIS reason

Vikram will also feature Mollywood actor Narain in a key role as he confirmed in a interview and said, "Vikram will be a landmark film in my career. I phoned Lokesh to wish him when the teaser for the film was out and that's when he mentioned that I'll be playing a pivotal character in the film as well. I am one of many who became interested in acting after being inspired by Kamal sir, and working with him on a film is a dream come true." The music of the film is composed by . This is Kamal Haasan's 232nd film. The cinematography of the film will be done by Sathyan Sooryan and the editing department will be handled by Philomin Raj.

While talking to BollywoodLife, Fahadh Faasil spoke about his upcoming ventures Pushpa and Vikram and said, "In lockdown, the entire schedule got shuffled, so I'm yet to join the shoot. Hopefully, I'll start with Pushpa in August and then move onto Vikram. It's a very exciting film, but I'd love to talk about it after I finish shooting, that's just how I am, I generally don't talk about films before shooting."

