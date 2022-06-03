Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is now out in the theatres. The Tamil language action thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and fans have been eagerly anticipating it. As per Wiki, the story revolves around two siblings (Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil) one of whom is a gangster and the other is a politician. They kidnap a high ranking official and imprison him. Vikram aka Kamaal Haasan, a retired police officer is brought in to investigate the case. How Vikram solves the case forms the rest of the story. Check out Vikram movie first review here: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Digital and TV rights of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sold for this whopping amount; F3 team shares an update on its OTT release and more
Vikram cast and crew deets
Kamal Haasan plays the lead that is Vikram. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play the gangster and politician in the film respectively. Haasan got thumbs up from the audience when the trailer was dropped. However, other cast members such as Fahadh and Sethupathhi weren't far behind too. The three of them cast a lasting impression just in the trailer. Apart from Kamal, Vijay and Fahadh, the film also stars Narain, Arjun Das, Shivani Narayan, Shanvi Srivastava and Sampath Ram to name a few. Aniruddh Ravichander is managing the music score for Vikram. Also Read - Kamal Haasan rebukes Kapil Sharma; Vikram star reveals assistant directors ogled at him after his pallu slipped during Chachi 420
Audience reaction to Vikram
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Vikram is getting a thumping response from the audience. Fans are loving the thriller and have praised all three, that is, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi for their stint in the movie. Since morning, rave reviews are being shared by the cine-goers who have watched Vikram in theatres. A lot of people were also impressed with Suriya's cameo in Vikram. Check out the Fan reviews of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram here: Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 13: Kartik Aaryan starrer continues victory march; will Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major play hurdle on its race to Rs 150 crore?
Kamal talks about Vikram
In an interview, Kamal Haasan opened up what kind of film Vikram is. The actor said that it is a very high-octane action thriller. He said that Vikram doesn’t have a fairy-tale narration. It’s realistic as Nayakan. “This film will put you on the edge of your seat and you will not leave the cinemas with a smirk but awe,” he said.
