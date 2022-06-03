Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is now out in the theatres. The Tamil language action thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and fans have been eagerly anticipating it. As per Wiki, the story revolves around two siblings (Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil) one of whom is a gangster and the other is a politician. They kidnap a high ranking official and imprison him. Vikram aka Kamaal Haasan, a retired police officer is brought in to investigate the case. How Vikram solves the case forms the rest of the story. Check out Vikram movie first review here: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Digital and TV rights of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sold for this whopping amount; F3 team shares an update on its OTT release and more

Vikram cast and crew deets

Kamal Haasan plays the lead that is Vikram. and play the gangster and politician in the film respectively. Haasan got thumbs up from the audience when the trailer was dropped. However, other cast members such as Fahadh and Sethupathhi weren't far behind too. The three of them cast a lasting impression just in the trailer. Apart from Kamal, Vijay and Fahadh, the film also stars Narain, Arjun Das, Shivani Narayan, Shanvi Srivastava and Sampath Ram to name a few. Aniruddh Ravichander is managing the music score for Vikram. Also Read - Kamal Haasan rebukes Kapil Sharma; Vikram star reveals assistant directors ogled at him after his pallu slipped during Chachi 420

Audience reaction to Vikram

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Vikram is getting a thumping response from the audience. Fans are loving the thriller and have praised all three, that is, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi for their stint in the movie. Since morning, rave reviews are being shared by the cine-goers who have watched Vikram in theatres. A lot of people were also impressed with 's cameo in Vikram. Check out the Fan reviews of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram here: Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 13: Kartik Aaryan starrer continues victory march; will Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major play hurdle on its race to Rs 150 crore?

I was asked if #Vikram lives up to the hype? After 2 years of waiting and speculating - IT DID IN SPADES IN MY BOOK!!!! I ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT! Does it have flaws, yes - but the good outweighs it soo damn much! — sSs (@hididdlyhoson) June 3, 2022

#Vikram @VijaySethuOffl Sethu na ?♥️ always a Delight to watch him on screen ? Paah mahanadigan of this era ? Full package. Oruthar epdi Ipdi lam nadika mudiyum ? Vera level na ????? — அஸ்வத் (@aswathofficial) June 3, 2022

Just imagine #Suriya's cameo have been kept as secret till today....#Vikram — Everything Suriya ᴱᵀ (@Suriya_evrythng) June 3, 2022

SPEECHLESS ?????. Entered theatre with peak expectations. Still it exceed mine ?❤️. @Dir_Lokesh

is whole another level now ??. Nalla irupa ya ni ??❤️#Vikram — Harry Potter (@aadhi_dude_) June 3, 2022

#Suriya Entry will be Explosive one in Theatres ?#Vikram #Surya ? ??

Enna Maths Correct ah irukutha ?#Rolex Can't get over from this ? pic.twitter.com/gPhUaj2Kz9 — KollywoodFanatics (@KollywdFanatics) June 3, 2022

@anirudhofficial Goosebumps all over just coz of your music #Vikram — ʞıɥʇɹɐʞ™ (@karthik_aaren) June 3, 2022

#Vikram : One Word "MASSSterpiece" ?? Electrifying performances , Excellent direction & top notch technical quality - All aspects TERIFFIC !#UlagaNayakan steals the show.. support by superb perfo from VJS & FAFA

And Finally #Suriya cameo is just lit ! Don't miss it 4/5 ? pic.twitter.com/fTuiIK58oS — Moviemaniaç (@Moviemaniac555) June 3, 2022

Enjoyed #Vikram for its star-studded action extravaganza. Kamal and Fafa are lit. ? — veee (@sonder_being) June 3, 2022

#Vikram Strong Screenplay

Unreal performance by each characters

Terrific Back ground score

Cool @ikamalhaasan Sir

Connecting Dilli and Vikram 3 Above all,@VijaySethuOffl steels the show — Ice fruit Iyer (@sallubhaiKK) June 3, 2022

#Vikram : ⭐⭐⭐¾ UKKIRAM@Dir_Lokesh's solid action packed multi starrer took off on a whole with stellar performance from @ikamalhaasan, @VijaySethuOffl & #FahadhFaasil. Ultra mass @suriya_offl cameo is a big win. @anirudhofficial's BGM provides the much needed elevation. — கடமை கண்ணியம் கட்டுபாடு (@loyalji) June 3, 2022

tbh I had my doubts on how @Dir_Lokesh would have handled this star studded cast, but he has outdone himself. Terrific performances from everyone. Worth all the hype and every penny #vikram — Prashanth Elangovan (@Prashanth3591) June 3, 2022

Kamal talks about Vikram

In an interview, Kamal Haasan opened up what kind of film Vikram is. The actor said that it is a very high-octane action thriller. He said that Vikram doesn’t have a fairy-tale narration. It’s realistic as . “This film will put you on the edge of your seat and you will not leave the cinemas with a smirk but awe,” he said.