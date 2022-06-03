Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's powerful performances; Suriya's surprise cameo bowls fans over [View Reactions]

Vikram movie review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is winning the hearts of the masses and how! Fans are loving the high-octane action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Check out the first reviews of Vikram here: